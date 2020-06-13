New online drinks-ordering platform launches for taverns

Mongi Tshabalala, from Touchside details the idea behind, The Hola Club & Collect platform designed to offer a safe and convenient option to sell and buy drinks at local taverns. In efforts to flatten the curve and to practise the law of social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Touchsides has partnered with industry leaders HEINEKEN SA, Diageo, and Pernod Ricard and have launched the Hola Club Click & Collect online drinks buying platform.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.