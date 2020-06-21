Profiling: Rob Van Vuuren

Comedian, Actor, Film and Theatre maker, Rob Van Vuuren talks about on fatherhood, the impact COVID-19 had on his career, the comedy scene and on all his future projects in 2020.



Rob Van Vuuren is a multi-talented South African comedian who is well-respected in the South African entertainment industry. Rob doubles up as a professional actor, playwright, director of theatre productions, show host, dancer, to mention a few. From acting to being a professional comedian, Rob Van Vuuren has managed to secure a high profile in the South African performing arts and film industry. His creativity as an individual has earned him numerous awards and recognition, both locally and internationally.



