The art of making a successful telenovela with Phathutshedzo Makwarela

Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Award winning TV producer and Co-founder of Tshedza Pictures on winning 17 awards at the SAFTAs this year and on what it takes to make a successful telenovela.

Phathu and his partner Gwydion Beynon, the co-creators of local telenovela, The River and The Republic scoped 17 awards this past week at the SAFTAs for their production company Tshedza Pictures.



