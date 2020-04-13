Top SA medical team in race to find effective treatment for Covid 19

South Africa could be instrumental in finding effective treatment for Covid 19 which has spread to nearly every country in the world in just over four months. Led by Professor Helen Rees and Dr. Jeremy Nel, the country’s top 30 scientists, researchers and clinicians drawn from eight South African medical schools are set to be part of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) landmark Public Health Emergency Solidarity Trial.



