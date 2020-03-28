How to keep those abs & buns toned during the lockdown

Due to the Lockdown, Gyms across the country have closed so you may be wondering how you can keep fit while you’re at home. Nickolaus Bauer chats to Zinhle Masango who is a fitness Junky and personal trainer about exercises you can do to keep yours buns tight and keeping your abs toned.



