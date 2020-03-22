How to safeguard your finances during the Covid-19 economic & health crisis

As half of the world faces possible lockdown, Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse looks at how to make sure that your finances doesn’t go to ruin in the period of self-quarantines and layoffs in light of the announcement of government’s first measure of relief in response to the looming Covid-19 economic & health crisis



