Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years

This past Wednesday you would’ve heard of the sentencing of Movie Mogul, Harvey Weinstein who was sentenced to 23 years in a New York courtroom, the culmination of a case that fueled the global #MeToo movement and encouraged women to speak out against sexual abuse and seeing that this story didn’t make so much news headlines due to the other concerns in SA, we thought it best to reach out to our US based Entertainment reporter, Nadia Neophytou



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.