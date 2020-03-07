• The HIV/Aids pandemic in the 2000’s & where we are now

The UNAids at the estimated that nearly $200bn is needed to save sixteen million people from death and forty-three million people from becoming infected. but where are we now in terms of the fight against HIV/Aids and why are we still seeing new infections relating to this virus? Mmapaseka Steve Letsike is on the line to answer more questions on this…



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.