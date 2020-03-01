Desert-Locust Outbreak Reaches East and Central Africa

Early in the last week of February 2020 you may have heard of reports of the Desert-locust outbreak in East Africa among other countries, the situation is reportedly alarming in Kenya, DRC, Ethiopia and Somalia. And so Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Prof Michael Samways, Chair of Conservation, Ecology and Entomology at Stellenbosch University to look at the cause behind desert-locust outbreaks and on how to deal with such outbreaks….



