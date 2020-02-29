Reviewing: The Roasting Company

You may have tasted their coffee and tea products without knowing who they are, and therefore this morning we review The Roasting Company, a company which has been supplying the hospitality industry with top quality coffee products for the past 12 years, and guess what? They now deliver anywhere in South Africa in case you’d like to order. Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to founder of The Roasting Company, Sharon Smith about this



