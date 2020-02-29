Savvy fuel-saving tips

Finance minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday delivered his 2020 budget speech against the backdrop of a tough economy and the biggest pinch will again be felt for sin taxes including alcohol and cigarettes. But as a motorists you’d know by now that you will affected in the form of a fuel price levy and a Road Accident Fund levy.



And Papi Mabele, our Resident Car Expert answers the question, how should we be savvy when it comes to fuel-saving techniques?



