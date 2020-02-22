Mother-Tongue Education in South Africa

Friday, 21 February 2020 was International Mother Language Day and in light of this, the department of Arts and Culture felt it best to shine the spotlight on the late Literature Stalwarts Prof Mazisi Khunene. Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Sandile Ngidi who is a Poet, Author and Art Critic to look at the legacy and work of Prof Mazisi Kunene, while also looking at the state of preserving and elevating of our mother tongues in SA.



