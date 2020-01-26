South African student embarks on #FridaysForFuture climate strike

Raeesah Noor-Mahomed is an ordinary 17-year-old schoolgirl. She’s worked hard throughout her school life, done well in her exams, and has dreams and ambitions for her life. But last week, she deliberately steered her life into uncharted territory. For six long hours, hours that she described as “lonely and hard”, she sat outside her school, Parktown High School for Girls in Johannesburg, and began an indefinite Friday boycott of her classes.



