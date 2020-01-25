Play: Vuka Marcel

Vuka Machel, a revolutionary comedy told by two chicken thieves from Kanyamazane, just outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga. Through the eyes of this infamous pair, the audience is taken on a journey in which Samora Machel wakes from the dead to find his wife married to Mandela and Mozambique suffering. And so you probably wondering, what happens next! tells us more about this play is the Writer, Director and Actor, Mncedisi Shabangu.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.