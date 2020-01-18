BMW doing away with V8 and V12 models

In a recent interview with Automotive News Europe, BMW’s R&D chief Klaus Froehlich said that BMW plans to discontinuing some of its internal combustion engines due to the increasing cost of conforming to the ever-changing emissions rules and that will include V12 and V8 models. Warren Tucker looks at if this could be the end of big engine cars



