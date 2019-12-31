How do we retain our humanity in an ever increasingly digital world?

A plurality of experts say digital life will continue to expand people’s boundaries and opportunities in the coming decade and that the world to come will produce more help than harm in people’s lives. Still, nearly a third think that digital life will be mostly harmful to people’s health, mental fitness and happiness. Most say there are solutions. Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane unpacks the Future of Well-Being in a Tech-Saturated World.



