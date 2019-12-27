Cindy Kruger, psychic medium and host of Spirit on FOX Life DSTV

Cindy is a psychic medium.



She works to bring comfort, love, help, and healing through messages from those on the Other Side. She is guided by her instinct, the person being read, and those in spirit who wish to communicate and help their loved ones on earth. Her compassionate approach brings comfort and gives hope. It guides direction and purpose. Despite the nature of the readings, Cindy keeps the sessions light-hearted. You'll be surprised to find there can be lots of laughter in between.



