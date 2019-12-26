From hotel cleaner to doctor - Dr Tshidi Lelaka, Social Scientist Researcher

Dr Tshidi Lelaka, Social Scientist Researcher



(Constance Matshidiso Lelaka completed her doctorate studies in January this year and she

celebrated the achievement at her graduation day. Lelaka used to work as a hotel cleaner and

waitress before pursuing her dream of furthering her studies. Just over two decades ago, Lelaka

served tables and swept the floors of the Sandton City’s Garden Court Hotel. IOL reported the 43-

year-old is now working as a Social Scientist Researcher at the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV

Institute)



