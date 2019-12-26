#HopeForTheHolidays 702 Christmas Breakfast Show Special

About: #HopeForTheHolidays is a concept that there is so much joy to be had as a South African learning more about other local languages, so the Mzansi Youth Choir and some well know SA artists got together to record a rendition of Silent Night using six of South Africa's official languages. ARTISTS Ami Faku Coenie de Villiers Corlea Botha Donald Elvis Blue Lira MYC Nádine Ntsika Riana Nel Simon Nyivana (Saxophone) Tarryn Lamb Timothy Moloi Wouter Kellerman (Flute) Yanga FEATURED MUSICIANS Thokozani Nsibande (Uhadi) Marlon Witbooi (Drums) Tshepo Mohlala (Bass) MIX ENGINEER Robin Walsh VIDEO PRODUCTION Production Et Al (https://etal.co.za/) MUSIC PRODUCERS James Bassingthwaighte Mpho Pholo MUSIC ARRANGERS Doron Kanar James Bassingthwaighte MUSIC PRODUCTION CO-ORDINATOR Kaz-Leigh Straightfill



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.