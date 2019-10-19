National Obesity Week: Waist size assessment vs BMI

With this week being National Obesity week, Founder of Aesthetic and Anti-aging Medicine Society of SA, Dr Riekie Smit, looks at issues around obesity and also interrogates the new study which found that waist size is more accurate at assessing whether you are at risk for an array of health problems than body mass index (BMI)



