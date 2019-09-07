A surge of Vaping-Related Lung Illness cases in the US - Dr. Fundile Nyathi

Refiloe and CEO of Proactive Health, Dr. Fundile Nyathi discusses the growing epidemic of vaping related Acute Respiratory Disease in the US, that is largely affecting teenagers and young adults, causing deaths as well. What could be behind this? And should you be worried as a vaper in SA?



