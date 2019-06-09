Submit your TAX return Anyway

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner



SARS presented its plan this week for the forthcoming tax season. Interestingly, the dates for submission have been changed from the normal deadlines.

Filing season opens for submissions on the 1st August. If you ?le online, then you can do so from the 1st July.

According to SARS, you do not have to ?le a return if your total taxable income is not more than R500 000.



