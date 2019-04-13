Mysterious reptile fossil to be discovered in the Karoo, Africa

Today at 11:05 Mountaineering with Mike Nixon Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 World of Work- Beating the HR Bots The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mark Germishuys, CEO of NGA Data Science Experts

Today at 11:32 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- Making New Years Intentions instead of resolutions The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Nicci Robertson

Today at 12:10 Limpopo covid cases increase The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Phophi Ramathuba - Chairperson at Public Sector Doctors South African Medical Association

Today at 12:10 Vaccine roll out communication by government The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...

Today at 12:15 Reaction to Ramaphosa's address The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Aslam Dasoo

Today at 12:15 SA closes 20 Land borders The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs at ...

Today at 12:23 Helderstroom Prison Under Lockdown The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

Today at 12:23 Lebombo border visit my home affairs The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 12:27 Zimbabwe border situation Shannon Moreira The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

shannon Morreira

Today at 12:27 Extended alcohol ban detrimental to industry The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Patricia Pillay, CEO of the Beer Association of South Africa

Today at 12:37 Matric marking centres come down with Covid The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

Today at 12:37 Sassa suspends more than 200,000 temporary disability grants The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Totsie Memela

Today at 12:40 Hoaxes, conspiracies, and misinformation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mosa Moshabela

Today at 12:41 NCC still deliberating about schools reopening The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Today at 12:45 What exactly are Covid funeral regulations? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zahid Badroodien

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

