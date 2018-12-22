HEALTH FEATURE: MENTAL ILLNESS DURING THE FESTIVE HOLIDAYS

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
Zimbabwe border situation Shannon Moreira
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
shannon Morreira
Guests
shannon Morreira
Today at 12:27
Extended alcohol ban detrimental to industry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Patricia Pillay, CEO of the Beer Association of South Africa
Guests
Patricia Pillay, CEO of the Beer Association of South Africa
Today at 12:37
Matric marking centres come down with Covid
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 12:38
EWN: Gauteng Covid-19 numbers expected to rise rapidly
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 12:40
Hoaxes, conspiracies, and misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mosa Moshabela
Guests
Mosa Moshabela
Today at 12:41
NCC still deliberating about schools reopening
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:45
What exactly are Covid funeral regulations?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 12:45
Sassa suspends more than 200,000 temporary disability grants
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Totsie Memela
Guests
Totsie Memela
Today at 12:49
Eskom in the spotlight at State Capture
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 13:35
Coping without Alcohol
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Janet Gourand - Founder at World Without Wine
Guests
Janet Gourand - Founder at World Without Wine
Today at 14:05
Why cant you say what you mean?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Leah Sefor - Life and Relationships Coach
Guests
Leah Sefor - Life and Relationships Coach
Today at 14:35
Diesel particulate filters (DPF): what you need to know
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at CAR Magazine
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at CAR Magazine
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
