Malagalies Wellness Centre, speaking about Iboga

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: EFF calls for local elections to be postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 15:16
EWN: Limpopo healcare system overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Netcare calls for medical students, nursing students and social workers as support staff during Covi-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare
Today at 15:40
Uganda Decides
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Today at 15:50
Breakthrough in Malaria treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Lyn-Marie Birkholtz, UP’s Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control research chair
Today at 16:10
Do we have healthcare personnel practicing in country to deal with the pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Laetitia Rispel, South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARCHI) Chair on the health workforce & I am Professor of Public Health at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Why Twitter should not have autonomy on banning individuals from their platform
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:43
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- A year since shooting at Poppy's restaurant in Melville
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brigadier Mathapelo Peters
Judy Raja, Owner of Poppy's
Today at 16:50
EWN: Mokholo confirms that Zuma interference at Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 17:10
SASSA crisis in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
What causes conveyor belt issues within a Power plant?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rhulani Mathebula - Acting group executive Generation at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Richard Brasher, the man that turned that turned Pick n Pay growth strategy around, is to step down
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 18:50
South African wine industry set to flush billions of rands down the drain, thanks liquor ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Police violated human rights by using excessive force during lockdown - Report Southern Africa director with the Africa division Dewa Mavhinga to give more insight on Human Rights Watch investigation.
I'm artistic, I love to make products and ... I love to make money - Thula Sindi In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Thula Sindi talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the fashion industry....
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding until Sunday The power utility said that the power cuts were necessary due to to the loss of generation capacity overnight.
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing?
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show.
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border.
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor.
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can't afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank's Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in.
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game.
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane.
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday.
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group.
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday.
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president.
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request.
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in.
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might.
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities.
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory.
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine.
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
The Best of Weekend Breakfast
How to deal with survival guilt?

10 January 2021 9:41 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane gave advise on how to deal with survival guilt especially now during the time where we are battling with a pandemic.

Profile Guest: Lesego Semenya (LesDaChef)

10 January 2021 9:19 AM

Founder of LesDaChef Culinary Solutions (Pty) Ltd and Executive Chef Lesego Semenya  spoke of his upbringing in Soweto, what iinspired him to become a chef and what he still wants to achieve when it comes to the culinary industry in the coming years.

 

Movie Review: promising young woman

10 January 2021 8:04 AM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviewed the movie a promising young woman which stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie amoung other and is directed and written by Emerald Fennell.

Is the world running out of time to keep temperatures down

10 January 2021 7:58 AM

Earthlife director Makoma Lekalakala spoke on the steps in which the government and the citizens in South Africa can take in making sure we assist improving the climate

3 steps to getting ahead of debt

10 January 2021 7:34 AM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse, gives tips on how to get ahead of your debts as Janu-worry has arrived.

 

3 ways to help your child start the 2021 school year smart

10 January 2021 7:29 AM

FUTURELIFE Dietitian, Bianca Jonischkeit gave tips on healthy food choice and how one Stand a chance to win a years' worth of school fees in 2021.

Huge blow to restoration as SA’s largest estuarine lake

10 January 2021 7:09 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist Tim Neary explained why ecological experts were speaking against the artificial breaching of the Lake St Lucia estuary, a multimillion ecological restoration project financed by the World Bank. He also spoke to the author of "Wild Flowers of the Limpopo Valley" Retha van der Walt about her new book.

 

How to balance my diet when exercising?

10 January 2021 6:45 AM

Dietician Kamo Nkoane gives advise on how to balance your diet when exercising and the common mistakes people do when trying to lose weight.

 

Lockdown stole happiness and joy during the festive season

9 January 2021 9:59 AM

Wellbeing economist, Professor Talita Greyling gave us details on how the lockdown affected people's happiness during the festive season with many people being overwhelmed by anger and sadness.

 

Where is our tax money going?

9 January 2021 9:38 AM

President of Free Market Foundation Leon Louw gave analysis on how we are far behind in receiving vaccine due to corruption in the country and how our leaders are failing the disadvantaged.

 

EWN Highlights

Amid internet suspension, Ugandans vote in charged election

14 January 2021 2:40 PM

Gauteng matric exam marker dies after contracting COVID-19

14 January 2021 2:35 PM

Pope Francis, ex-pope Benedict get virus vaccines: Vatican

14 January 2021 2:05 PM

