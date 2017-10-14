7:59 am - The Best of Weekend Breakfast

Lead SA Coordinator Dianne McAlpine

chats to Phemelo Motene about the Five Years of Social upliftment in Hillbrow "Dlala Nje’s" Birthday, In order to celebrate, they are doing something they are great at; giving inner city kids a party!







And also chats to Dr Rexleigh Bunyard a Teacher and Opera writer at Roedean School about a fantastic job of getting an eye specialist to offer his services pro bono for the eye operation.



