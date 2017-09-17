Movie Review – MAUDIE

Film festival director at European Film Festival in South Africa Katarina Hedren speaks to Phemelo speaks about Maudie a moovie based on a true story. Everett Lewis (Ethan Hawke) hires a fragile yet determined woman named Maudie (Sally Hawkins) to be his housekeeper. Maudie, bright-eyed but hunched with crippled hands, yearns to be independent, to live away from her protective family and she also yearns, passionately, to create art. Unexpectedly, Everett finds himself falling in love. MAUDIE charts Everett's efforts to protect himself from being hurt, Maudie's deep and abiding love for this difficult man and her surprising rise to fame as a folk painter.







See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.