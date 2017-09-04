Food Feature: Kamnicona for Africa

Chef Patrice Kamden, originally from Cameroon in West Africa came to South Africa 10 years ago.



He was trained at Cefor Hotellierie Ecole Internationale de Cuisine.



For a long time he was the sous chef at Pretoria’s premier Belgian restaurant La Madeleine. La Madeleine is Pretoria’s ultimate palace of European posh nosh.



Author of Eat-Ting, Anna Trapido shares her experience of what she says is an authentic Cameroonian restaurant with hearty food.



