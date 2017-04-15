Africa Report

Zambian opposition demands release of their leader, Hakainde Hichilema who is facing treason charges .



The Zambian opposition UPND party called on Thursday for the immediate release of its leader Hakainde Hichilema, who is due to appear in court next week on treason charges.



The treason charges relate to Hichilema's convoy allegedly refusing to give way to President Lungu's motorcade on a main road in the west of the country at the weekend.



Hichilema's arrest has fanned political tensions in Zambia, where the United Party for National Development (UPND) refuses to accept last year's election result when President Edgar Lungu retained power.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.