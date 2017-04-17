Africa Report

On Africa report, Jocelyn Muhutu-Remy, Former Journalist, Pan Africanist & History Enthusiast spoke to Phemelo about month of annual commemoration of the Rwandan genocide. In 1994, a million Rwandans were slaughtered in just 3 months. This was a genocide of Tutsis, but many moderate Hutus perished as well. How did this happen, why, and what is the history behind it? Rwanda has made a remarkable recovery since, and is one of the most admired countries in Africa.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.