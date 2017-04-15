The UK Report

The 10 Thousand Kilo Bomb (the US targets Islamic State in Afghanistan).



The US military has dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in the American arsenal on an area of eastern Afghanistan known to be populated by Daesh (ISIL) terrorists, according to the US Defense Department. A GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), also known as the "mother of all bombs," was dropped at 7:32 pm local time Thursday, the Pentagon said. The Pentagon confirmed the strike was the first time the enormous bomb had been used in combat



