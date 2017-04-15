The Political Report

The speaker has agreed to postpone the vote of no confidence motion Karima pending the conscourt National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Wednesday evening that she would agree to postpone next week’s motion of no confidence debate against President Jacob Zuma. Opposition parties in Parliament want the Constitutional Court to hear the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM’s) application for a secret ballot before the debate goes ahead. The UDM, the DA and the EFF put pressure on Mbete, asking her to postpone the motion, while the speaker has tried to persuade the parties to withdraw the request for a motion instead. Mbete has until Thursday to submit her responding papers to the UDM’s application.



