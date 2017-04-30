The Profile Interview: With Selaleo Selota

Selaleo Selota, Singer, Guitarist, Producer, Songwriter came to studio to talk about the upcoming Jazz festival amongst other achievements of Selaleo. Influenced by the traditional singing and dancing of the gold mine’s migrants workers amongst whom he lived, the Pedi melodies with which he grew up and the jazz he heard at Kippie’s Jazz Club where he was a cleaner.



