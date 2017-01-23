Book Feature

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
SA funeral parlours consider buying coffins from neighbouring countries
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president
Today at 12:23
Treasury suggests more Covid tax for vaccines.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 12:27
EWN Story: Stigma related to Covid-19- The multiple loss families experience... [Audio]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:27
Neil Agget inquest resumes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moray Hathorn - Attorney for the Aggett at ....
Moray Hathorn - Attorney for the Aggett at ....
Today at 12:37
[Audio] DA Federal Leader, John Steenhuisen MP, announces the launch of the DA’s legal action regarding national government’s vaccine procurement and rollout strategy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:37
Are Independent schools ready for a return to campus?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lebogang Montjane
Lebogang Montjane
Today at 12:40
How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Today at 12:41
It's who you know - ex-cops score big in Crime Intelligence PPE scandal-
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks
Jeff Wicks
Today at 12:45
Zuma ‘respectfully’ declines to make Zondo’s audience.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masala Ramabulana
Masala Ramabulana
Today at 12:52
CWU SERVES SABC WITH NOTICE TO RESUME STRIKE OVER RETRENCHMENTS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:07
On the couch with South African filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nomawonga Khumalo
Nomawonga Khumalo
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sergio Luiz
Sergio Luiz
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
