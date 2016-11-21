Nature Diary-Tim Neary

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:52
CWU SERVES SABC WITH NOTICE TO RESUME STRIKE OVER RETRENCHMENTS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:07
On the couch with South African filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nomawonga Khumalo
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:35
For many kids, picky eating isn't just a phase
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mpho Tshukudu - Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting
Today at 13:40
Food - Pie in the Sky Bakery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sergio Luiz
Today at 14:05
People's Vaccine Campaign
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Noma Ranjana - National Manager at Treatment Action Campaign
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - is your insurance null and void if your licence has expired?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Susan Walls
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 14:50
Music with CHANÉ
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
CHANÉ - Music Artist
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
T.R.E.N.D.S???
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
Latest Local
Should Zuma be stripped of title of former president and its benefits? UJ Associate Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana says Zuma does not want to be held accountable at the Zondo commission. 18 January 2021 12:46 PM
Stage 2 loadshedding to continue on Monday, says Eskom The power utility said its systems remained constrained and vulnerable. 18 January 2021 7:33 AM
South Africa's COVID-19 death toll passses 37K as 254 people die The Department of Health also announced that 12, 267 people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours. 18 January 2021 6:48 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZ... 15 January 2021 12:56 PM
Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. 15 January 2021 11:59 AM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
View all Business
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. 15 January 2021 2:33 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Nature Diary-Tim Neary

Nature Diary-Tim Neary

21 November 2016 10:45 PM

Tim talked about the Rainbirds in South Africa and whether the Coucal is the only one

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

How to deal with survival guilt?

10 January 2021 9:41 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane gave advise on how to deal with survival guilt especially now during the time where we are battling with a pandemic.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Guest: Lesego Semenya (LesDaChef)

10 January 2021 9:19 AM

Founder of LesDaChef Culinary Solutions (Pty) Ltd and Executive Chef Lesego Semenya  spoke of his upbringing in Soweto, what iinspired him to become a chef and what he still wants to achieve when it comes to the culinary industry in the coming years.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movie Review: promising young woman

10 January 2021 8:04 AM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviewed the movie a promising young woman which stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie amoung other and is directed and written by Emerald Fennell.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the world running out of time to keep temperatures down

10 January 2021 7:58 AM

Earthlife director Makoma Lekalakala spoke on the steps in which the government and the citizens in South Africa can take in making sure we assist improving the climate

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

3 steps to getting ahead of debt

10 January 2021 7:34 AM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse, gives tips on how to get ahead of your debts as Janu-worry has arrived.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

3 ways to help your child start the 2021 school year smart

10 January 2021 7:29 AM

FUTURELIFE Dietitian, Bianca Jonischkeit gave tips on healthy food choice and how one Stand a chance to win a years' worth of school fees in 2021.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Huge blow to restoration as SA’s largest estuarine lake

10 January 2021 7:09 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist Tim Neary explained why ecological experts were speaking against the artificial breaching of the Lake St Lucia estuary, a multimillion ecological restoration project financed by the World Bank. He also spoke to the author of "Wild Flowers of the Limpopo Valley" Retha van der Walt about her new book.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to balance my diet when exercising?

10 January 2021 6:45 AM

Dietician Kamo Nkoane gives advise on how to balance your diet when exercising and the common mistakes people do when trying to lose weight.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown stole happiness and joy during the festive season

9 January 2021 9:59 AM

Wellbeing economist, Professor Talita Greyling gave us details on how the lockdown affected people's happiness during the festive season with many people being overwhelmed by anger and sadness.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where is our tax money going?

9 January 2021 9:38 AM

President of Free Market Foundation Leon Louw gave analysis on how we are far behind in receiving vaccine due to corruption in the country and how our leaders are failing the disadvantaged.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President

Politics

South Africa's COVID-19 death toll passses 37K as 254 people die

Local

Stage 2 loadshedding to continue on Monday, says Eskom

Local

EWN Highlights

Gelvandale CPF concerned by surge in crimes against women and children in area

18 January 2021 12:38 PM

WATCH LIVE: Nzimande briefs media on opening of tertiary institutions

18 January 2021 12:14 PM

2 suspects caught with 10 guns, hijacked cars set to face more charges

18 January 2021 11:41 AM

