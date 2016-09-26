Gabon court rules election results stand

Gabonese opposition leader Jean Ping has said a constitution court ruling which upheld President Ali Bongo's election victory was "unjust".Mr Ping called for his supporters to "remain vigilant and mobilised". There have been concerns about violent protests following the court ruling. To ease tension Mr Bongo offered to include opposition members in his cabinet. He came to power in 2009 when his father died after ruling for 42 years. President Bongo says he is now seeking to form a new government.



