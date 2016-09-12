Higher Education Crisis: Growing Divisions in South Africa

Sam spoke to Linamandla Mpolase, a Freelance Media Practitioner and Columnist for News24 about the higher education crisis and the growing divisions in the country. Higher Education is presenting itself to be rather a big challenge for South Africans and this difficulty is driving a further divide between them. Linamandla stated that poor communication between the stakeholders is what has brought us to where we are



