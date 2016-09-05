US Reportwith Listo Fisher

Today at 12:52 CWU SERVES SABC WITH NOTICE TO RESUME STRIKE OVER RETRENCHMENTS. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)

125 125

Today at 12:52 Animals moving into the City The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa

125 125

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch with South African filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nomawonga Khumalo

125 125

Today at 13:33 Restaurant News with Eat Out Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com

125 125

Today at 13:35 For many kids, picky eating isn't just a phase The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Mpho Tshukudu - Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting

125 125

Today at 13:40 Food - Pie in the Sky Bakery Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sergio Luiz

125 125

Today at 14:05 People's Vaccine Campaign The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Noma Ranjana - National Manager at Treatment Action Campaign

125 125

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - is your insurance null and void if your licence has expired? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Susan Walls

125 125

Today at 14:35 The Naked Scientist The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with CHANÉ Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

CHANÉ - Music Artist

125 125

Today at 18:08 PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:49 T.R.E.N.D.S??? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends

125 125