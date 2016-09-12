World Suicide Prevention Day

According to statistics 510,000 men die from suicide worldwide each year. That's one every minute. Globally, the rate of suicide is alarmingly high, particularly in men. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) states that a third of adults in South Africa will be affected by mental illness at some stage in their lives and there are 23 suicides in the country each day, with over 200 attempts per day. Sam had a candid discussion with Daryl Brown, a suicide survivor and member of South African Depression and Anxiety Group. Daryl shared his story of courage and how he managed to turn his life around after his failed suicide attempt.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.