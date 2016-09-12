South Africa Celebrates National Book Week: 05-11 September 2016

National Book Week (NBW), which runs from the 05th -11th September 2016, is a strategic national campaign brought to you by the South African Book Development Council, in partnership with the Department of Arts and Culture. NBW, envisioning a reading South Africa, provides an overarching platform to get the nation reading and will be celebrated across all nine provinces of South Africa. Sam spoke to Elitha van der Sandt, CEO of the South African Book Development Council (SABDC) & Joe Lamani, Projects Co-ordinator, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality



