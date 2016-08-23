Women in science, changing how the world works

: Phoebe Barnard: Lead Scientist for Climate Change, Head of Biodiversity futures program at SANBI



About: Sam spoke to Phoebe Barnard, who is the Lead Scientist for Climate Change & Head of Biodiversity futures program at SANBI about the Homeward Bound Project which is an extraordinary initiative for global sustainability through wise, far-sighted leadership. Homeward Bound asks the simple question: what if we could shape a more sustainable world simply by strengthening the voice and clarity of women in leadership positions around the world?



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.