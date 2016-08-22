Mental Health Matters

: Africa spoke to suicide survivor and member of South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), Daryl Brown about his struggle with depression and how he has managed to turn his life around after his failed suicide attempt. Daryl was one of the guest speakers at the LeadSA Changemakers conference that took place in Cape Town at Century City Conference Centre on Saturday 20th August



