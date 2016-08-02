Vitamin D, the new vitamin C?

Africa spoke to pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo about Vitamin D’s powerful immune boosting characteristics that may make it more important than vitamin C in helping counter colds and flu. Giulia advised that research shows that supplementing with vitamin D may cut flu risk by up to 42 percent. Studies also show that vitamin D is as important as vitamin C, if not more, for strengthening the immune system to fight flu and pneumonia.



