AfriForum sees victory in UFS language case

Africa spoke to Alana Bailey, Deputy CEO at AfriForum about the High Court ruling in their favour to stop a proposed change to the University of the Free State’s current language policy. Earlier this year, the university reached a unanimous decision to make English the primary medium of instruction from next year.But last month AfriForum told a full bench of judges that the removal of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction at the institution was a violation of the Constitution



