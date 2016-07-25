Automated medical dispenser to help HIV-positive patients

: Africa spoke to Dr Belinda Strydom from Right to Care about a new machine that works like an ATM or a vending machine which has been developed in South Africa to help patients with chronic illnesses to access medication. This new machine that dispenses antiretroviral (ARV) medication was unveiled at the global AIDS2016 conference which took place in Durban from 18th to the 22nd of July 2016.



