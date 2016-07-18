Investing in proper walking and running shoes

Sam spoke to Sports Podiatrist, Dennis Rehbock about the importance of investing in proper running and walking shoes especially when taking part in walks such as the ‘702 Walk The Talk’ which is taking place on the 24th of July.Wearing proper walking shoes is a fundamental element in maintaining the correct walking technique, as well as preventing injury. Shoes are tools. Without the correct tools, you are likely to hurt yourself, making you more prone to suffer further and more severe injuries in the future.



