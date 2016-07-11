The SA Post Office re-registers Postbank as a fully-fledged bank

Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Dr Cwele spoke to Sam about the news that the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) has granted authorisation to the South African Post Office (Sapo) to establish its own bank meaning that the Postbank will soon be allowed to lend money and operate as a qualified bank. In addition, Postbank can offer savings accounts, banking cards and other services.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.