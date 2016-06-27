High Court dismisses Zuma's spy tapes appeal

University of Cape Town senior lecturer in public law Cathy Powell reflected on the High Court’s decision to deny Zuma and the NPA’s application to appeal an earlier judgement which was announced on Friday the 24th June 2016. The parties were dealt a blow in the High Court in Pretoria, which denied their application for leave to appeal an earlier judgment. Last month, the court found the 2009 decision to withdraw criminal charges against Zuma was irrational and set it aside. Judge Aubrey Ledwaba found there was simply no merit to the application



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.