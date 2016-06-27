Technology helps people with chronic conditions

: Neo Hutiri, founder of Technovera, a technology-enabled service that allows people with chronic conditions to collect their repeat medication in just a few minutes as opposed to waiting several hours in long queues, is the winner of the R1 million 2016 #Hack.Jozi Challenge. He spoke to Sam about his invention and how it aims to improve lives.



