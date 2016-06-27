The process of finding the next public protector

: Chairperson of the ad-hoc committee Dr Makhosi Khoza spoke to Sam about the processes involved in the search for the next Public Protector. Current Public Protector Thuli Madonsela came into office in 2009. Her term ends in October. According to the Constitution, a Public Protector can only serve a single term. “All nominations and applications will be published in the week after the 24 June deadline," Khoza said. "The names will be made public on the Parliament website and social media platforms and there will be an e-mail address where people can send their comments or objections



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.